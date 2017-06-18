Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mat Smith
save
Save
share

All the weird things you missed at E3

Ferris wheels, energy drinks and drumlines take over Los Angeles.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
20m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mat Smith

E3 2017 will go down in history as the first year the show was open to the public, which means the crushing crowds filling the Los Angeles Convention Center were even more extreme. The rest of the show, however, was just as amped up -- eSports tournaments took over downtown, Mario and the Rabbids formed a strange yet intriguing relationship, Bethesda held a carnival and band geeks commiserated with sports bros. Get a first-hand look at all of the madness in the carefully curated, painstakingly compiled "Weirdness of E3 2017" gallery below.

Gallery: The Weirdness of E3 2017 | 11 Photos

11

Next year's E3 is scheduled for June 12th - 14th, and it's set to be just as busy as 2017. Attendance for the show's first public year was up by 18,100 people over last year, growing from 50,300 attendees to 68,400. Needless to say, we'll be among them, bringing you the best that the show has to offer.

Mat Smith contributed to this report.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

In this article: applenews, av, design, e32017, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, strange, weird
By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file