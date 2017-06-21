NASA goes all-out with livestreaming for this summer's total eclipse

The US will experience its first continent-wide total solar eclipse in 99 years on August 21st, and NASA wants to make sure you see it... including perspectives you just couldn't get otherwise. It's promising an hours-long livestream that will cover the eclipse from seemingly every angle. There will be video on the ground as the sky briefly goes dark, of course, but there will also be views from aircraft, high-altitude balloons and the International Space Station. If you don't live in an eclipse area or just can't afford to step outside, this is probably your best bet at seeing what the fuss is about.