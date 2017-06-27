You can buy the OnePlus 5 right now for $479

Want a OnePlus 5 and couldn't swing by one of the pop-up stores to get it early? You now have your chance. As promised, OnePlus is selling its latest flagship starting at $479 (£449) for a base version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and $539 (£499) if you crave 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Whichever version you choose, you're getting quite a lot of phone for the money. As we noted in our review, the OP5's speedy Snapdragon 835 chip and dual rear cameras help it punch above its weight class -- it's not the best phone, but it's a strong value.