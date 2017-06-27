You can buy the OnePlus 5 right now for $479

Want a OnePlus 5 and couldn't swing by one of the pop-up stores to get it early? You now have your chance. As promised, OnePlus is selling its latest flagship starting at $479 (£449) for a base version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and $539 (£499) if you crave 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Whichever version you choose, you're getting quite a lot of phone for the money. As we noted in our review, the OP5's speedy Snapdragon 835 chip and dual rear cameras help it punch above its weight class -- it's not the best phone, but it's a strong value.
It's not a completely hitch-free launch. We've seen reports of a (possibly mitigated) issue with WiFi signal drops when you hold the phone in an unusual way. And don't assume that the benchmarks are completely representative of the OP5's performance. OnePlus chief Carl Pei has acknowledged that phone maxes out the processor whenever it detects a benchmarking app (in short, it's cheating). While you can expect similarly quick performance in games, you won't get that kind of raw power in most other situations. They're not deal breakers, but they're worth considering before you plunk down your hard-earned cash.