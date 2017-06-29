Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Huawei's MacBook clone is slightly less pricey at $1,100

And you'll get two USB-C ports!
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
-1m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

We were reasonably impressed with Huawei's first bold foray into the Windows 10 notebook market, the Matebook X. Partially because it's a dead ringer for Apple's 12-inch MacBook and partially because Huawei's machine improved on it in a few key ways (like adding a second USB-C port. Whoa). A month after our first look, we're getting price points for the 13-inch notebook. The machine will be available for pre-order June 30th. $1,100 nabs you an Intel Core i5-powered version with 256GB of space in space gray or you can shell out $200 more for a slightly faster Intel Core i7-loaded model with 512GB of storage in prestige gold.

Gallery: Huawei MateBook X hands-on | 8 Photos

8

As our hands-on noted, if you want an Apple MacBook that runs Windows, the Matebook X is a great choice. While they also imitated that machine's minimal port design, at least Huawei had the courtesy to include a dongle with USB-A, USB-C, HDMI and VGA access. Plus, its keys have 1.2mm of travel space, unlike the nearly-flush butterfly key setup on the MacBook -- if that's an important thing to you.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file