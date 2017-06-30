Aside from its large size in comparison to a regular Echo, the main difference between the Echo Show and its predecessor is the 7-inch, 1024 x 600 touchscreen display, which iFixit assumed might have been borrowed from the Kindle Fire. That wasn't the case, however, as the screen wasn't the same as the one they saw in the tablet, but it came pretty darn close.

Inside the Echo Show is a power supply board containing a 21-watt amplifier, which powers the impressive sounding speakers hidden behind its front frame. If you own, or plan on buying an Echo Show, make sure to keep it away from any clumsy people as its repairability rating is on the tricky side.