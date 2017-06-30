iFixit, the teardown kings, built their reputation by ripping open everything from gaming consoles to iPhones -- much to the chagrin of Apple. Their latest guide sees them taking apart the Amazon Echo Show. Having spent some time with the new Alexa-powered device, we decided we quite like it. But the child trapped inside our adult body that wants to pry open every new gadget and marvel at its insides is admittedly keen to see what lies beneath its bulky exterior.
Aside from its large size in comparison to a regular Echo, the main difference between the Echo Show and its predecessor is the 7-inch, 1024 x 600 touchscreen display, which iFixit assumed might have been borrowed from the Kindle Fire. That wasn't the case, however, as the screen wasn't the same as the one they saw in the tablet, but it came pretty darn close.
Inside the Echo Show is a power supply board containing a 21-watt amplifier, which powers the impressive sounding speakers hidden behind its front frame. If you own, or plan on buying an Echo Show, make sure to keep it away from any clumsy people as its repairability rating is on the tricky side.