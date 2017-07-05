You don't need a headset to see these 'holograms'

Lemercier says he's been obsessed with mid-air projections since he first saw the original Star Wars, and was also inspired by Tom Cruise's user interface in Minority Report. The tech works much like something we saw at Theoriz in Lyon, France, but that system is projected on walls and floors, and tracks a camera rather than the viewer.

Instead, Lemercier projects the image onto a transparent screen, and then tracks the individual viewer to make the image match his perspective, as shown in the video above. "I use common tracking technologies (depth sensor and image analysis) to allow interaction between the user/audience and the projections," Lemercier says on his website. Since he doesn't want to mislead people about it, he calls the system a "no-logram" rather than a hologram.

As for the images themselves, his works "explore geometric patterns, repetitive shapes in nature and ... the structure of the universe at various scales," he says. "The volumetric projects are a great medium to question the nature of reality, and how technology can modify our perception of the world we live in."

Lemercier is working on a new technique, projecting the images onto high-pressure gas and fine water particles, "to create true volumetric impressions." He aims to develop an interactive installation to show in festivals and build a "permanent installation in a public space."