Your GaymerX Foundation donations are now tax deductible

Indie gaming company MidBoss formed the GaymerX Foundation in 2016 after years of running an annual convention for LGBTQIA game developers and fans. According to its website, it's "focused on the preservation and celebration of queer geek and gaming culture, through supporting current developers and archiving historically significant achievements in this field."

Now, the foundation has announced that it's officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, opening new opportunities to further its mission to promote diversity and to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community's place in the video game industry. For you, that means being able to write off donations made through the foundation's website or through its Patreon page.