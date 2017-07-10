How to get Engadget UK Flash Briefings on your Amazon Echo

Engadget UK Flash Briefings are free and take just seconds to install. First, head on over to Amazon UK, click the Enable button inside the "Get This Skill" box and you're done. Then, all you have to do is ask "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" and the intelligent assistant will take care of the rest. If you have any other Flash Briefings installed, Engadget UK news will simply be added to your round-up.

Currently, the Engadget UK skill is dynamic and will deliver snapshots of the five most recent articles posted to the site. We will continue to add new features over time, including the possibility of video and photo updates for the Echo Show, when it eventually debuts on this side of the Atlantic. If you hail from the US, you can also install the (separate) Engadget Flash Briefing from Amazon.com.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the new Engadget UK Flash Briefing. Hit us up in the comments below!