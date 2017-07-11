'Awaken' takes time-lapse filmmaking to new heights

Lowe is well known for his 2012 short film Timescapes, which also broke new ground for time-lapse filmmaking. He's also done cinematography work for the renowned director Terrence Malick, who also serves as a producer for Awaken. To help create the imagery for the film, Lowe's company Dreamcore worked together with Dubai Film to produce new types of camera equipment, and he also collaborated with Shotover to help build the F1 camera gimble. Awaken doesn't have a release date yet, but Lowe plans to master the film with Dolby Vision HDR, as well as a Dolby Atmos sound mix. If anything, it's sure to be a trippy experience in one of Dolby's cinemas.