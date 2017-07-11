'Stranger Things' season 2 premieres October 27th

You won't have to wait until Halloween to find out what the second season of Stranger Things entails. Netflix has announced that the follow-up to the nostalgic thriller will arrive a few days earlier, on October 27th. The accompanying teasers haven't revealed more than you would have already seen in the Super Bowl TV spot, but they might be enough to whet your appetite: there's an element of Lovecraftian horror as a creature from the Upside Down looms large over Hawkins, Indiana. While there's no guarantee that the Duffer Brothers will live up to the rapidly mounting hype for their show, they're at least good at sustaining that hype for months.