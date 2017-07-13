It's the end of days for the New 3DS in Japan

3DS owners and fans were worried about the fate of the handheld leading up to the Switch's launch; however, Nintendo made it clear that it intended to stand by the platform. It announced a slew of impressive new games back in January, but there were only three New 3DS games revealed at E3.

This isn't a huge shock; while the New 3DS is less than three years old, it's competing with the cheaper 2DS XL. The middling 3D effects aren't necessarily worth the price bump. It's worth noting, though, that it appears that production is continuing on the 3DS XL model. Time will tell how the 3DS fares, but for now it looks like Nintendo is shifting its attention to other priorities.