'Narcos' season 3 arrives on Netflix September 1st

Narcos is set in Colombia and follows the life drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. After an explosive second season that ended with the death of Escobar, the series' attention turns to the Cali cartel. "While the world was focused on Escobar, Cali became the biggest cocaine cartel in history," says Javier Peña in the trailer. Looks like the DEA will have its work cut out for it in the new season.