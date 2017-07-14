'Narcos' season 3 arrives on Netflix September 1st

If you're a fan of Narcos on Netflix, then today's a good day for you. The streaming network just released the teaser trailer for the third season, which premieres on September 1st. (If you're not yet caught up on the events of the second season, this trailer does contain spoilers, so consider yourself warned.)
Narcos is set in Colombia and follows the life drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. After an explosive second season that ended with the death of Escobar, the series' attention turns to the Cali cartel. "While the world was focused on Escobar, Cali became the biggest cocaine cartel in history," says Javier Peña in the trailer. Looks like the DEA will have its work cut out for it in the new season.