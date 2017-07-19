Julia Roberts strikes two-season Amazon TV deal with 'Homecoming'

The show is based on a podcast of the same name, which featured stars such as Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac and David Schwimmer. The podcast's second season premieres today. It's a thriller set at a secret government facility. Roberts will play a caseworker at the organization; her interest in the role was first reported back in early June.

The half-hour drama will be written by the creator of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail, who will also serve as executive producer. Bidding for the show was incredibly competitive, according to Deadline. Roberts will also serve as an executive producer on the series.