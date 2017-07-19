London's Oyster cards are getting an app for easier top-ups

A new TfL app for iOS and Android will be launching next month, too, putting pay-as-you-go and Travelcard top-ups just a few taps away, no browser required. The app will also let users check their remaining credit at a glance and generate low balance alerts when available funds are running out. Future features will include a simple way to apply for refunds and journey histories for all forms of contactless payment, with the latter due next spring.

Other digital improvements are on the agenda throughout this year and into the next, such as making it possible to purchase bus and tram season tickets online (and via the new app). Weekly capping of pay-as-you-go fares will also come to the Oyster card. This stops you paying more than you need to once you've completed a certain number of journeys during the week, but currently it only applies to contactless cards and smartphone payments.