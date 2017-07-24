It's the beginning of the end for Microsoft Paint

Microsoft denied Paint's demise in the statement it sent The New York Times, but it also took the chance to remind people that Paint 3D can do most of what the original application can:

"MS Paint is not going away. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing and 2D creation are in Paint 3D -- the new app for creativity, available for free with the Windows 10 Creators update."

The tech titan is also tossing Outlook Express to the trash and integrating Reader app and list into MS Edge when the Creators Update drops. In addition, it's paring down the screensaver feature by disabling it in Themes and stopping its development for Group Policies, Control Panel and Sysprep.