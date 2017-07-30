Campy horror game 'Night Trap' arrives on PS4 August 11th

The remastered Night Trap isn't as dramatic an upgrade as some other remakes, since the developers are dealing with source video that was clearly recorded in the late 1980s. Rather, the biggest changes come with everything around the periphery of Dana Plato and company. The interface is much sharper (if still in that lo-fi Sega CD vein), and you'll get a bounty of extras including a behind-the-scenes documentary, deleted scenes and a theater mode that lets you watch without having to save anyone.

And of course, it's important to stress that the title wasn't the pinnacle of gameplay even when it was new. More than anything, this is a nostalgia trip for those who remember how Night Trap both epitomized early CD games and triggered a controversy over its not-all-that-scandalous content. Think of this as a museum restoration that preserves a moment in time. You may not come back to it as often as you would other remakes, but it could easily be worth a look for the nostalgia trip.