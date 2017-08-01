Amazon adds live home camera feeds to Fire TV's bag of tricks

This isn't the first Amazon device to support this feature. The bulky Echo Show can also link with cameras on your home network to show a live feed. If you don't have the video-equipped device, the regular Echo or Dot can play audio feeds. A simple "Alexa, show the front door" will bring the video (or audio) up on a compatible device.

Additionally, users can pair Echo devices with a Fire TV, allowing you to control your Fire TV or Fire TV stick with your voice. Amazon has updated the range of commands available. All you have to do to make it happen is ask a question and use "Fire TV" — for example, "Alexa, show me dramas on Fire TV," and your Alexa device will automatically pair with your Fire TV. Alexa can launch apps and search for TV shows and movies by title, genre or actor. You can also control playback through Alexa. The updated Alexa features are available now for Fire TV and Fire TV sticks (Fire TV Edition smart TV users will have access sometime this week), while support for home camera feeds will arrive soon.