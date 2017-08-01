Command a spaceship fleet in the 'Dreadnought' PS4 open beta

To recap, Dreadnought is a free-to-play, team-based title that has players choosing just the right ships (which you can customize, we'd add) to fight in harmony. In some ways, it's a slower-paced, spaceborne equivalent to class-based shooters like Team Fortress 2 or Overwatch, where you might have to serve in a support role. One player can have the game's namesake Dreadnought dealing heavy damage while Tactical Cruisers keep it in top shape, for example. And like a classic sea battle, positioning and overall strategy sometimes matter more than your moment-to-moment decisions.

The game is due to reach both PS4 and Windows PCs sometime later in the year, and the beta will no doubt help influence that timing. It's too soon to say if it'll be a breakout hit, but its combination of cerebral gameplay and eye-catching visuals (this is basically the spaceship battle you envisioned as a kid) might give it a chance.