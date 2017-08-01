Kuri robot will (hopefully) record your family's precious moments

It's easy to be skeptical of the Vision feature, since it's hard to know just how well this will work or what Kuri will consider a video-worthy moment. Is it going to capture occasions you'll cherish forever, or is it going to record your vacuuming? You can specify when and where Kuri is allowed to record, so it shouldn't immortalize anything scandalous, but you may end up with a lot of mundane footage on your hands.

Still, it's at least an intriguing idea. Home robots still represent a very young category, so their use cases still aren't entirely clear. This could make your robot more useful at those times when it's not waiting on your every word. And frankly, it's not often that you see companies add features to a product with a lengthy wait until release -- if anything, companies scale tend to scale things back when there's a protracted launch.