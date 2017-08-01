Nintendo has a fix for the Switch's battery bug

It's not a foolproof solution, but it at least addresses a Switch bug that displayed full battery charge one minute and empty the next. If the update doesn't fix the issue, Nintendo has posted a step-by-step process to gradually train the console into more accurately displaying charge. It amounts to changing the settings, filling the battery and then letting it run down until a certain point -- then rinse and repeat two to six times.

Hopefully that won't be necessary, but fixing Switch bugs can be an...unconventional process. A manufacturing flaw in some of the first Joy Cons resulted in finicky wireless connections, which Nintendo recalled and fixed with what looked like conductive foam -- though intrepid DIY users innovated their own solution with a soldering iron, wire and steeled resolve.