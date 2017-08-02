DJI's Spark drone starts recording when you raise your arm

When we reviewed DJI's Spark drone, one of our gripes was the limited set of gesture controls. You can't do everything you want without reaching for your phone. DJI is already taking steps to close those gaps, though. It's delivering a firmware update that adds a gesture for starting and stopping video recording. All you have to do is stand within 6.5 feet of the drone's front and raise your arm at a roughly 45-degree angle like you were waving hello. This does require that you be within the frame when recording starts, but that's fine if you planned to star in your own production -- it beats staring down at a screen.