The Smithsonian art museum dove into VR with Intel's help

The Smithsonian and Intel worked with several VR studios, including V.A.L.I.S., Framestore, xRez and 8i, to recreate one wing of the renowned art museum. Using a combination of laser scanning and photogrammetry (creating 3D models from 2D photographs), they reconstructed the space for VR exploration. Framestore handled the interactivity side of things while Intel provided a powerful Xeon-equipped rig to construct the demo.

When I viewed the experience through an Oculus Rift, it wasn't exactly photorealistic. It was more like what you'd expect from an indie video game, slightly unpolished and rough around the edges. Still, it managed to be fairly convincing; it felt like I was standing in a museum, which is ultimately the most pressing goal. I was surrounded by three exhibits: the painting Aurora Borealis by Frederic Edwin Church, the bronze Adams Memorial sculpture by Augustus Saint-Gaudens and a doorway that led to the three-screened video installation Face in the Crowd by Alex Prager. I could see the rest of the museum off in the distance, as well as a nearby room with even more exhibits.

The experience was impressive because it was more than just a quick tour. I was able to walk around the space, thanks to room-scale VR, and take a closer look at the pieces. As I approached them, descriptive text appeared, similar to what you'd read on the cards you'd typically find in an exhibit. I could imagine museums doing something similar in the future using augmented reality for actual visitors, so in a way this VR experience is preview of what's to come.

The three main pieces featured portals that I jumped into for an even more immersive experience. When I leaped into the painting, I found myself viewing a 360-degree video of the aurora borealis in Iceland. Leaping into the bronze sculpture brought me to a digital recreation of the actual Adams Memorial in Washington, D.C., where I found myself surrounded by trees and birds.