A New York library card is your ticket to stream thousands of movies

Starting this Friday, the New York Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library systems will both have access to the Kanopy collection, which notably includes every movie in the Criterion Collection. You'll need to visit a library branch to get a "full access" library card, but once you do you'll have access to the 30,000 films that Kanopy offers. Beyond the Criterion Collection, Kanopy also has content from The Great Courses, PBS, the BBC, First Run and a number of other providers. Given Kanopy's background, there's a focus on documentary and educational content, but there should be all types of films available -- there's probably just not as many current blockbusters as you'll find on other services.

Users will be able to view up to 10 movies per month and have three days to finish watching them once they start. Kanopy has iOS, Android and Roku apps and supports Airplay if you want to watch movies on Apple TV.

This move into New York City follows Kanopy's launch in Los Angeles and Grand Rapids earlier this year. We've reached out to Kanopy to see what other public libraries they operate in and will update this post if we find out more. But in the meantime, NYC residents should make sure they have their library cards ready to go.