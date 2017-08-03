Uber leased recalled cars to drivers in Singapore

The report says that according to both emails and former Uber managers in Asia, San Francisco-based Uber executives were briefed on the issue and possible response plan. The idea was to deactivate the faulty devices, but leave the cars on the road in Singapore while waiting for replacement parts, after approval from authorities and advice from car-repair experts.

An Uber spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal: "we took swift action to fix the problem, in close coordination with Singapore's Land Transport Authority as well as technical experts. But we acknowledge we could have done more—and we have done so." Whether executives in San Francisco knew of the Vezel safety recall before the car fire is unclear from the emails. We've reached out to Uber for comment and will update this post when we hear back.