Grab an Amazon Echo for half off today

It's strange that these devices would be on sale at third-party stores and not Amazon itself (not only is the Echo showing as full price, but it's out of stock, with an estimated ship date of August 11. However, you can pick up a discounted device at stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Bloomingdale's. We've seen sales on the Echo before, but this seems to be the steepest discount yet. If you want to take advantage of this offer, make sure you grab one before midnight tonight, Central time.