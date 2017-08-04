Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

YouTube Music adds song and album downloads almost two years later

Why the app didn't have this from the outset is anyone's guess.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
39m ago in Mobile
Comments
141 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

It's pretty surprising that Google is updating the YouTube Music app instead of scrapping it wholesale. Before the most recent update it mainly served as a way to cast tunes that don't exist on the Google Play Music app to a Chromecast Audio. With the new patch, though, it's getting a little more useful. Now you can download albums, playlists and individual songs to your mobile device instead of a random mixtape based on your listening history. Pretty cool, right? Time to stock up on some obscure remixes for this weekend's camping trip before you leave WiFi behind.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file