Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: VI-Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: Pro soccer players train with video games

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
19m ago in Internet
Comments
107 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
VI-Images via Getty Images

How Soccer Players
Are Getting Smarter
On the Field With
Brain-Training Video Games
Tom Taylor,
Sports Illustrated

Athletes are employing all kinds of tech during training to gain a competitive edge while tracking progress. Sports Illustrated tells the story of European soccer clubs that are using a brain-training video game to help with cognitive skills and tactics. The smaller clubs don't have a bank account similar to the likes of Manchester City or Real Madrid, but IntelliGym offers another way to improve on the pitch.

Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
Jean M. Twenge, The Atlantic

The Atlantic tackles the question that's often posed: Is it a bad idea to give teenagers smartphones?

With 'Logan Lucky,' Soderbergh Hopes to Change Film's Business Model
Brooks Barnes, The New York Times

Director Steven Soderbergh is changing the playbook for how his next film is marketed and it could have a lasting impact.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file