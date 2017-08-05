Recommended Reading: Pro soccer players train with video games

How Soccer Players
Are Getting Smarter
On the Field With
Brain-Training Video Games
Tom Taylor,
Sports Illustrated
Athletes are employing all kinds of tech during training to gain a competitive edge while tracking progress. Sports Illustrated tells the story of European soccer clubs that are using a brain-training video game to help with cognitive skills and tactics. The smaller clubs don't have a bank account similar to the likes of Manchester City or Real Madrid, but IntelliGym offers another way to improve on the pitch.