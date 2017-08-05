Recommended Reading: Pro soccer players train with video games

How Soccer Players

Are Getting Smarter

On the Field With

Brain-Training Video Games

Tom Taylor,

Sports Illustrated

Athletes are employing all kinds of tech during training to gain a competitive edge while tracking progress. Sports Illustrated tells the story of European soccer clubs that are using a brain-training video game to help with cognitive skills and tactics. The smaller clubs don't have a bank account similar to the likes of Manchester City or Real Madrid, but IntelliGym offers another way to improve on the pitch.