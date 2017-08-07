CBS All Access is making its way around the world

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves said in a statement that the streaming service is growing faster domestically than the network anticipated. "By going direct-to-consumer around the world," he added, "we will facilitate new connections between the global audience and our industry-leading premium content."

The subscription offering has over 9,000 episodes on demand, including shows from the network's daytime, primetime and late night TV lineup. It has classics like the original Beverly Hills 90210, reality shows like Big Brother, drama like Criminal Minds, sitcoms and other comedy programs, and so on and so forth.

To be able to compete with Netflix, Hulu and other streaming titans, All Access will also have originals on offer. Star Trek: Discovery will debut on September 24th, followed by a couple of other original scripted shows. Moonves told investors during the expansion's announcement that the company is hoping to gain more subscribers and earn more money by launching its Star Trek entry and its other originals on the service.

Anybody interested in signing up and checking out what the service can offer can access it through the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10. They can also watch shows through Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.