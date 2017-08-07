What's on TV: 'The Carmichael Show' and 'Orphan Black' finales

This week we're saying goodbye to several notable shows. BBC America's Orphan Black tops the list with its series finale Saturday night, but we'll also take a look at series enders for The Carmichael Show, Turn and Doubt. There are also season finales for shows including I'm Dying Up Here, World of Dance, Claws and Unsung. For movie fans there's a Fargo re-release on Blu-ray, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available (in 4K!) on video on-demand services before its Ultra HD Blu-ray release in a few weeks. Big videogame releases include Cliff Bleszinski's latest effort LawBreakers, and the latest episodic effort from Telltale Games Batman: The Enemy Within. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (VOD)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4K, 3D)
- Fargo (20th Anniversary Edition)
- Teen Wolf (Collector's Edition)
- Teen Wolf Too
- Snatched
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- The Dinner
- Blindspot (S2)
- 2017 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors
- Bowfinger
- The Breaking Point (Criterion)
- For the Love of the Game
- EdTV
- Problem Child
- Graceful Explosion Machine (PS4, PC)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Blackhole: Complete Edition (Xbox One, PS4)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (PS4, PC)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series - Episode 1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Cat Quest (PC)
- Icey (PS4)
- Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars (PS4)
- LawBreakers (PC, PS4)
- Sine Mora EX (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (PS4, Xbox One)
- Neon Drive (PS4)
- Neptune Flux (PS VR)
- Ironcast (Switch)
- Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne (PC)
- Phantom Trigger (PC, Switch)
- Law Mower (PC)
- Sudden Strike 4 (PC)
- Jump, Step, Step (Xbox One)
- Armello Deluxe Edition (PS4)
Monday
- Deuces, BET, 7:55 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 9 PM
- Will, TNT, 9 PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9 PM
- CBSN: On Assignment, CBS, 10 PM
- Carspotting, Discovery, 10 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10 PM
- American Greed, CNBC, 10 PM
- Siesta Key, MTV, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Difficult People (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Challenge MTV, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (season premiere), HBO, 10PM
- Somewhere Between, ABC, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- American Ripper, History, 10 PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 10 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10 PM
- The Profit, CNBC, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- World of Dance (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Therapist (season premiere), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9 PM
- Hood Adjacent with James Davis, Comedy Central, 9 PM
- The Carmichael Show (series finale), NBC, 10 & 10:30 PM
- Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- I'm Sorry, TruTV, 10 PM
- Snowfall FX, 10 PM
- The Auto Firm with Alex Vega, Velocity, 10 PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10 PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10 PM
- Broadchurch, BBC America, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8 PM
- Boy Band, ABC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- The Wall, NBC, 8 PM
- The Story of Diana Pt 2, ABC, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway, CW, 9 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition, NBC, 9 PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10 PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10 PM
- The Night Shift, NBC, 10 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- What Would Diplo Do?, Viceland, 10 PM
- Nuts + Bolts, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Chris Gethard Show, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Atypical (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Naked, Netflix, 3 AM
- White Gold, Netflix, 3 AM
- True & the Rainbow Kingdom (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 9 PM
- ELeague: Road to the Internationa Dota 2 Championships, TBS, 10 PM
- Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks, CBS, 10 PM
- All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor, Showtime 10 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Doubt (series finale), CBS, 8 & 9 PM
- Turn (series finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Orphan Black (series finale), BBC America, 10 PM
Sunday
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 8 PM
- Teen Choice Awards 2017, Fox, 8 PM
- Teen Wolf, MTV, 8 PM
- Top Gear America, BBC America, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8 PM
- Ray Donovan, Starz, 9 PM
- Game of Thrones, HBO, 9 PM
- Candy Crush, CBS, 9 PM
- Power, Starz, 9 PM
- Claws (season finale), TNT, 9PM
- The Nineties, CNN, 9 PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome, ABC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty (series premiere), Epix, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10 PM
- The Strain, FX, 10 PM
- The History of Comedy (season finale), CNN, 10 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
- Unsung (season finale), TV One, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking with Chris Hardwick, AMC, 11 PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30 PM
- Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM