What's on TV: 'The Carmichael Show' and 'Orphan Black' finales

This week we're saying goodbye to several notable shows. BBC America's Orphan Black tops the list with its series finale Saturday night, but we'll also take a look at series enders for The Carmichael Show, Turn and Doubt. There are also season finales for shows including I'm Dying Up Here, World of Dance, Claws and Unsung. For movie fans there's a Fargo re-release on Blu-ray, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available (in 4K!) on video on-demand services before its Ultra HD Blu-ray release in a few weeks. Big videogame releases include Cliff Bleszinski's latest effort LawBreakers, and the latest episodic effort from Telltale Games Batman: The Enemy Within. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).