Engadget giveaway: Win a OnePlus 5 smartphone and backpack!

OnePlus has been making its mark on the mobile scene for a while now and its latest phone doesn't disappoint. The OnePlus 5 is a combination of features, style and price that hits the sweet spot, with the top-of-the-line version packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for just $539. There's a dual camera here, along with software providing bokeh control and the ability to fine-tune settings like ISO, shutter speed and more. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor runs the show and battery life is improved over the previous 3T model, even offering quick charging so you can have "a day's power in half an hour." This week, the company has provided us with two of it's OnePlus 5 Midnight Black 128GB models, along with some swag for two lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning one of these highly rated handsets. Good luck!
- Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
- Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
- Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) OnePlus 5 smartphone - 128GB, one (1) Sandstone protective case and one (1) OnePlus Travel backpack.
- If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
- This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
- The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
- Entries can be submitted until August 9th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!