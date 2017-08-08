ESPN’s standalone streaming service arrives in 2018

The ESPN service will feature approximately "10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year," according to a press release. That includes Major League Baseball, Major League Hockey, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam Tennis and college sports. Crucially, individual sport packages like MLB.TV, NHL.TV and MLS Live will also be available, meaning you will conceivably be able to customize your streaming access and skip paying for what you won't watch.

It will operate through an enhanced version of the existing app and include news, highlights and scores. Television subscribers will also be able to access ESPN TV networks within the app after authenticating their account.