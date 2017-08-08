Indie slasher 'Severed' comes to Nintendo Switch

Drinkbox's critically well-received Severed has been available on a slew of platforms, but the march of time has made it harder to find: the PS Vita and Wii U are clearly on the way out, and not everyone wants to play it on a 3DS or iPhone. You're getting a new choice today, though: Drinkbox has launched Severed on the Nintendo Switch. It's the same game at heart, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The game's blend of touchscreen slashing, role-playing elements and disconcerting story (complete with a distinctive, surreal art style) go a long way.
This might be the definitive console version of the game. After all, you're playing on a relatively large touchscreen that you can take anywhere. Unless you have an iPad, that's about as good as it's going to get. It's also a highlight for the Switch's still relatively small downloadable game catalog. There are certainly numerous popular indie games in the eShop, but Severed clearly stands out.