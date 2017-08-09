'Rez Infinite' on PC and VR is pure digital nirvana

First, a brief explanation of the glory of Rez. On the surface, it looks like a mere shooter. You control a wireframe avatar floating through a neon-lit environment, all the while blasting away at a variety of enemies. But, instead of shooting in real time, you lock onto targets with a cursor and attack with waves of projectiles. Every enemy you hit produces a musical tone, and it's not long before you're creating a symphony of destruction atop the game's thumping electronic soundtrack.

Whereas most shooters focus on being as fast and hectic as possible, Rez is a meditative experience. Even when the screen is full of huge enemies, its methodical pace lets you drink everything happening around your avatar. While it's possible to get injured and "die," it's more focused on enveloping you in its world than punishing you.

On PC, Rez Infinite looks better than ever, with support for resolutions up to 4K. That's something the PlayStation 4 Pro version of the game also offered, but the PC port can take full advantage of powerful graphics cards with better textures, anti-aliasing (which smooths down sharp edges), and more visual effects. You can also render the game at higher resolutions than your monitor -- for example, by forcing it to run at 1,440p on a 1080p screen. That process, known as supersampling, makes Rez look even sharper.

While you could play Rez with a keyboard and mouse, it works best with an actual controller. Moving your character around with an analog stick is just much more fulfilling than pounding keys; and vibrating controllers also let you feel the pulse of the game in your hands. I ended up using an Xbox One Elite Controller, but any modern gamepad should work too.

Just like with the PS4 Pro release, Rez Infinite packs in the original version of the game along with Area X, an environment that lets you move around in 360-degrees, instead of just flying down a single path. The original Rez stages looked great on PC, but Area X, which is built atop the modern Unreal gaming engine, truly shines. The visuals are far richer, with more complex models and support for bloom lighting (the extra bright effects that you see in newer games).