EPA docs reveal how Tesla's long-range Model 3 covers 310 miles

In addition to demystifying the long-range Model 3's battery, the EPA documents have also revealed that the EV relies on a 258-horsepower motor. The documents detail the test procedures the vehicle underwent, as well, along with their results.

EPA's docs are all about the $44,000 long-range model, though, and contain nothing about the standard variant. Considering the standard version can only go 220 miles on one charge -- and costs $9,000 cheaper -- it most likely has a smaller battery pack. If you do get the long-range Model 3, you'll have a car that can run up to 140 mph and has the ability to go from rest to 60mph in 5.1 seconds on top of being able to cover 310 miles in one go.