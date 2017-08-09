The Coen Brothers are bringing the Wild West to Netflix

Which is all the press release has to say about the show, but not all we can say about the Coens. Their affection for remote places and scrappy, flawed protagonists is evident across their oeuvre, from the comical O Brother, Where Art Thou? to the haunting No Country For Old Men. Heck, they even remade the classic Western movie True Grit a few years ago, a surprisingly straight-laced triumph from the filmmakers that brought you the farces Fargo and Burn After Reading. What shape Buster Scruggs takes is anyone's guess, but the Coens will likely do it justice. Especially given their enthusiasm for the project.

"We are streaming motherfuckers!," said Joel Coen and Ethan Coen in the press release.