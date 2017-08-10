Snapchat's 'Phone Swap' show is heading to television

Phone Swap is a dating series that has so far existed solely on Snapchat. It follows strangers as they exchange phones and trawl through each other's dirty digital secrets, after which they're able to swipe right or left on the entire situation. It's charming with a hint of, "Wow, this is really how the world works now."

Snapchat isn't alone in its foray into television. Silicon Valley is all about building TV shows at the moment, though Snapchat has positioned itself at the forefront of this new frontier.