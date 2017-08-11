New in our buyer's guide: The Gear VR controller and lots of audio gear

Less than a month after our last buyer's guide update, we're back with a slew of new additions. This round of updates focuses mostly on audio products, including several headphones and speakers at various prices. But we also threw in some other miscellany, including the Gear VR and its reasonably priced controller accessory. We belatedly decided that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro also deserved a spot on the list, along with the Huawei Watch 2 and two Chromebooks. Next time, we'll be beefing up our list of TV picks. Stay tuned, and check out our ever-evolving buyer's guide right here.