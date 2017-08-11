Facebook acquires a German computer vision startup

Other recent Facebook acquisitions include Source3, the expertise of which Facebook plans to direct towards hunting down video piracy, and AI startup Ozlo. Fayteq's technology could be put to use in various video features like Facebook Live or Stories or it could be worked into the company's Camera Effects Platform, which includes a developer tool for generating AR effects.

Details about the acquisition are slim, but Facebook did confirm the deal to numerous sources after German publication Deutsche Startups first reported the news.