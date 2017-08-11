You'll need your phone to get into Miami Heat home games

You can't collect ticket stubs for Miami Heat home games anymore, because the team is shifting to mobile-only entry. Even if buy your ticket from American Airlines Arena's box office, you'll still have to present your phone at the entrance to get in. While other teams also have mobile ticketing, Heat is the the first to completely ditch paper tickets. A spokesperson said in a statement that the team decided to go mobile only after looking at figures and realizing that one in three audience member used a digital ticket last season anyway.