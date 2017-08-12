'2 Dope Queens' podcast comes to HBO next year as four hour-long specials

It's not clear if or how the format of the specials will differ from the standard formula of the podcast, but it's certainly the type of comedy show that could easily translate to TV. As the shows were just announced, there's no word on when the shows will air or who may be guest-starring, but it seems likely Williams and Robinson will pull out all the stops for this event.

While this is a high-profile gig, Williams and Robinson have plenty of experience already: Willam appeared in films The Incredible Jessica James and People Places Things; she's also been on The Daily Show and HBO's own Girls. Robinson has shown up on I Love Dick, Broad City and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and also published her first book, You Can't Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain), last fall. Finally, she has a second podcast, Sooo Many White Guys, which is produced by Broad City's Ilana Glazer. Given how busy Williams and Robinson have been over the last few years, their resumes will likely be even longer by the time their specials air on HBO in 2018.