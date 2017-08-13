Amazon offers refunds for dodgy solar eclipse glasses

It won't shock you to hear the reason why Amazon is taking the initiative: as with its reaction to unsafe hoverboards, it's exhibiting an "abundance of caution." The last thing Amazon wants is thousands of customers damaging their eyesight with sub-par glasses bought from its store, especially if the manufacturers falsely claim to meet safety standards.

As before, you'll want to be sure that any pair of glasses meets those ISO standards before making a purchase. That's not always easy, but the American Astronomical Society has a list of solar viewer brands and vendors if there's any doubt. Amazon notably isn't on that list yet -- however, this new crackdown supports the AAS' claims that the internet giant is making a "good-faith effort" to clean up its act.