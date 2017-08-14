Samsung's next Gear Fit will track your swimming

The full extent of the software upgrades isn't available, but the new wristwear should also support offline Spotify playback. So long as you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones, you won't need to bring your phone to get a soundtrack for your gym sessions. GPS tracking was already included in the Fit 2 and should carry over here.

There's no mention of pricing, not to mention whether this will replace or complement the Fit 2. The Pro badge suggests that it could be sold alongside the earlier wristwear, but nothing mentioned so far would explicitly justify a price hike. There's only a few days until the reported launch, though, so it won't take long to learn whether or not the new model is within your budget.