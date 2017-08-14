VW's first ID electric car for the US may be a crossover

As for the Microbus-inspired ID Buzz? That hasn't been cleared for production, but it might stand a chance. While the original Microbus concept was unlikely to ever hit the streets because of its one-off platform, the Buzz might make it because it shares the same underpinnings as other ID models. The uncertainty could lead to a prolonged wait, however. A finished Buzz might not be ready until closer to 2025.

Even the 2020 window is a long way off, so we wouldn't count on everything panning out no matter how accurate the insiders might be. However, the plans at least make sense. The regular ID is clearly aimed at drivers who would otherwise buy the Golf, which is considerably more popular in Europe than it is in the States. Also, the Crozz may be an ideal EV for a large-scale American launch. Its dual-motor all-wheel drive, far stronger 302HP output and relatively realistic design could help it sell in volume to Americans concerned that EVs might not handle snow and rough back roads.