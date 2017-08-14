YouTube is testing live viewer counts on mobile

YouTube video views have gotten a lot of attention lately thanks to the record for the most watched video shifting so much. Well, if you want to keep up with how may people are watching "Despacito" with you while you're using YouTube's mobile app, now you can. Only a few people can at the moment, as Android Police reports. The counter sits just underneath the video title and looks pretty unobtrusive.
This appears to be a server side upgrade, and, like AP notes, this really hasn't been done anywhere else YouTube operates. We've reached out to Google's video wing for more information and will update this post should it arrive.