Lowe’s Iris smart home system can connect to your Nest thermostat

Like Apple's Homekit system, Iris aims to connect all your smart devices with one interface. Lowe's system uses a Smart Hub that now will work to control a third-generation Nest from anywhere. You can change the temperature or mode of your Nest via the Iris mobile app, add it to a Scene to control several smart devices at once, and even have the thermostat respond to specific temperature or humidity rules already in Iris. The company promises even more integration with Nest over time, as well.