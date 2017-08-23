Both the Amazon Echo and Google Home are under £100 right now

For a limited time only, the Amazon Echo costs £99.99 from Amazon, while Argos is offering it for £99. Meanwhile, the Google Home is £99 at Argos and John Lewis. That means you'll save up to £50 on an Echo and and £30 on Google's smart speaker.

If you want something a bit smaller, the diminutive Echo Dot will cost you £45 instead of the normal £50. Elsewhere, you can grab the Fire 7 for £40, saving a tenner, or pick up a Fire HD 8, which is now £65 (a £15 saving).

Upgrade those to Kid Editions -- which come with a rubberised case, a year's subscription to Kids Unlimited, parental controls and a two-year guarantee -- and you'll save more. Currently, the Fire 7 Kids Edition costs £80 (saving you £20) and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is priced at £100 (down £30).

Normally, you'd have to wait for a dedicated sales event like Prime Day or Black Friday to jump on deals similar to this. These summer discounts won't be around for very long, so make sure you act quickly.