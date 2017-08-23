Samsung debuts a smarter, more capable S Pen

For starters, the newly-improved S Pen will feature a finer tip and better pressure sensitivity than Samsung's preceding models, which tablet-based artists are sure to appreciate. And, when used in conjunction with the new Galaxy Note 8, users will be able to much more than produce better digital artworks. Rather than type out their SMS messages, for example, users will be able to write out their missives by hand. They'll also have the option to write a note in using Live Message, apply special effects and then share it as an animated Gif on a variety of social media platforms.

The writing system itself is getting faster as well. On older models, if you wanted jot down a quick note, you'd have to pull out the S Pen from its holster and unlock the screen before you could start writing. But with the Screen Off memo feature, you'll be able to start writing as soon as the pen clears its dock, without compromising your phone's security, and then pin it (and up to 99 other pages of text to your Always On Display) for quick access and editing. The S Pen will also help the Globetrotter crowd by allowing them to translate entire sentences (and currencies) simply by hovering over the text string.

