Some early Chevy Bolts suffer from battery issues

According to GM rep Chris Bonelli, some of the first units the company manufactured might show more range than they currently have due to lower battery voltage. In truth, they could have very little charge and could run out of power without warning. Brad Berman of PlugInCars, a website that covers electric vehicles, even broke the story because his Bolt suddenly lost power despite showing 100 miles in range. Newer units don't seem to be affected by the issue due to updated parts and other changes.

Bonelli said the problem can be fixed either by repairing faulty batteries or replacing them completely. GM has already gotten in touch with customers who might be affected by the issue and will arrange free service for them.