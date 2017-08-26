Some early Chevy Bolts suffer from battery issues

We're sure people who were waiting for the Chevy Bolt EV were thrilled when General Motors started selling them much earlier than planned. Unfortunately, some of them might now have electric cars that could leave them stranded in the middle of nowhere. GM has admitted to Autoblog that a number of it earliest Bolts have battery issues that could lead to "unexpected loss of propulsion." The good news is that only around one percent of the 10,000-or-so Bolts -- so, approximately 100 -- on the road are affected. Further, the automaker will fix it for customers at no cost.
According to GM rep Chris Bonelli, some of the first units the company manufactured might show more range than they currently have due to lower battery voltage. In truth, they could have very little charge and could run out of power without warning. Brad Berman of PlugInCars, a website that covers electric vehicles, even broke the story because his Bolt suddenly lost power despite showing 100 miles in range. Newer units don't seem to be affected by the issue due to updated parts and other changes.
Bonelli said the problem can be fixed either by repairing faulty batteries or replacing them completely. GM has already gotten in touch with customers who might be affected by the issue and will arrange free service for them.