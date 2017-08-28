Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: BMW i3s
save
Save
share

BMW adds a performance version of its electric i3 for 2018

With a $500 'TurboCord' charging accessory.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
203 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
BMW i3s

For 2018 BMW is lightly reworking the style that made us call its i3 "a long-range concept car you can actually buy" and it's expanding the lineup with the i3s. A new performance version, it upgrades the standard i3's 170 horsepower / 184 pound-feet of torque electric motor to a high-output version capable of 184 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. A sports suspension drops the i3s 10mm lower, widens its track by 40mm, and connects to new 20-inch rims.

It also has a special Sport driving mode with "more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics." All of that makes the i3s capable on 0 - 6 MPH in 6.8 seconds, with a 100 MPH top speed. Outside, both the i3 and i3s have new styling tweaks all around to make the car appear wider and match the company's trademark BMW i Black Belt design.

Slightly more important however are the changes to charging, as part of its "360° ELECTRIC" package. The new TurboCord EV Charger is a $500 accessory that works with both cars. BMW claims it's the "smallest, lightest UL-listed portable charger available," ready for Level 1 charging from any regular 120V outlet, as well as 3.6kW charging from 240V outlets, which is 3x as fast as a standard cable.

Features like the gas-powered range extender, ConnectedDrive, iDrive 6 and Apple CarPlay are still around, although there's a higher resolution 1,440 x 540 10-inch touchscreen available with the Professional navigation package. The cars will make their debut next month at the Frankfurt Motor show, while pricing info will be revealed later.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr