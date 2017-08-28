Taylor Swift’s new music video sets first-day record on YouTube

While the song was released on Friday, the music video landed on YouTube yesterday. Of course, some of those views might be from fans who get a slightly better chance of snagging tickets to her upcoming tour if they watch her video multiple times per day. Or, for a better place in virtual line, if they buy her album, which comes out November 10th.

It took less than seven months for 'Despacito' to dethrone 'Gangnam Style' for lifetime YouTube views. But with fans shrewdly egged on by Swift's marketing machine to keep watching day-in and day-out, perhaps 'Look What You Made Me Do' will surpass the 3.4 billion-view record held by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's dance track in a lot less time.